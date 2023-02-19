In Photos| ‘Losing Wages Due to App Glitch': MGNREGA Workers Protest in Delhi
Workers from Bihar have reached Jantar Mantar to demand to the rollback of mandatory app-based attendance.
Since 13 February, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers from Bihar have been assembling peacefully at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to put forth their demand to roll back mandatory app-based attendance.
Marking attendance on the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMPS) app daily was mandatory in January. Since then, many claim, they have "lost attendance and in turn, wages due to weak network."
In a conversation with The Quint on day four of the protest at Jantar Mantar, many alleged that they "have not received their payment for all the days that they have worked on as the app glitches" when they try to mark their attendance.
