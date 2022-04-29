ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Memories of the Unforgettable Irrfan on His Death Anniversary

In his tribute for his father Irrfan Khan, Babil Khanwrote, 'You still breathe, in my thoughts'.

Actor Irrfan's passing is still felt across the industry, mostly because of the impact the actor had on everyone. Be it his performances, his skill, or his charm, Irrfan managed to wow everyone he came across.

After his screen debut with the Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Irrfan worked in several films and shows before gaining recognition for his work in films like Haasil and Maqbool.

An expertly restrained performance in Paan Singh Tomar and The Lunchbox proved his mettle further as an artiste. He went on to act in films like Haider, Piku, and Hindi Medium. He made his feature international debut with The Warrior and is a part of several Hollywood films including the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, and Puzzle.

On Irrfan’s second death anniversary, here are some memories of the actor in pictures.

  • 01/26

    Irrfan Khan had a passion for cinema since he was a teenager.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 02/26

    Irrfan Khan and his friends recreating scenes from Bollywood films.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 03/26

    Irrfan Khan held on to his charm for all his years in cinema.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 04/26

    The legendary actor passed away on 29 April 2020 after a battle with cancer.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 05/26

    Irrfan Khan made his debut with the 1988 release Salaam Bombay!

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 06/26

    Irrfan Khan was married to Sutapa Sikdar. The duo tied the knot on 23 February, 1995

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 07/26

    Irrfan and Sutapa met at the National School of Drama (NSD).

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 08/26

    Irrfan's son Babil shared this photo from NSD.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 09/26

    Irrfan Khan portrayed a versatile range of characters in his career.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 10/26

    Irrfan and Sutapa have two sons, Babil (seen here) and Ayan.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 11/26

    A picture of Irrfan with his family celebrating holi.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 12/26

    Irrfan Khan in a throwback picture with Tabu.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 13/26

    Irrfan gained recognition as the antagonist in Maqbool (picturised here with co-star Tabu).

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

  • 14/26

    Irrfan made his Hollywood debut with The Warrior (2001).

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

  • 15/26

    Irrfan Khan and Tabu in Mira Nair's The Namesake (2006).

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

  • 16/26

    Irrfan Khan's son Babil follows in his father's footsteps and has taken up acting.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 17/26

    The ending scene of Life of Pi (2012) featuring Irrfan Khan is still remembered fondly.

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

  • 18/26

    Irrfan Khan's performance in Paan Singh Tomar (2010) was critically acclaimed.

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

  • 19/26

    Irrfan Khan clicks pictures of his son Babil Khan.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 20/26

    Irrfan was loved by critics and audiences alike. Here, Irrfan can be seen with kids visiting him at his farmhouse.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 21/26

    Babil often shares pictures of his father, in his memory.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 22/26

    Irrfan with Amitabh Bachchan, who wrote the foreword for Anup's book about Irrfan.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 23/26

    Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone on the sets of Piku (2015).

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

  • 24/26

    Irrfan Khan worked with his friend, filmmaker Anup Singh on Qissa and The Song of Scorpions (2017).

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 25/26

    Irrfan Khan and Kelly Macdonald in the poster for Puzzle (2018).

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 26/26

    Tom Hanks and Irrfan Khan worked together on Inferno.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

