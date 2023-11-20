ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Tabu, Ashutosh Gowariker Attend Sanjay Gadhvi's Last Rites

Director Sanjay Gadhvi known for 'Dhoom' and 'Dhoom 2' passed away on Sunday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Pics: Tabu, Ashutosh Gowariker Attend Sanjay Gadhvi's Last Rites
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, 19 November. He was 56 at the time of his passing. The last rites being held on 20 November observed the presence of Bollywood celebrities including Sonu Nigam, Tabu and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Also Read

Arjun Kapoor: Working with Ashutosh Gowarikar has been a dream

Arjun Kapoor: Working with Ashutosh Gowarikar has been a dream

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Tabu 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×