In Pics: Tabu, Ashutosh Gowariker Attend Sanjay Gadhvi's Last Rites

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, 19 November. He was 56 at the time of his passing. The last rites being held on 20 November observed the presence of Bollywood celebrities including Sonu Nigam, Tabu and Ashutosh Gowariker.
