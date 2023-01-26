ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Tableaux Displaying 'Nari Shakti' During Republic Day Celebrations

Kerala's tableau was themed "Nari Shakti and Folk Traditions of Women Empowerment."

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Tableaux and contingents of various States and Ministries depicted the theme 'Nari Shkati' during India's 74th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on Thursday, 26 January.

Karnataka's tableau celebrated Sulagitti Narasamma, a midwife, and environmentalists Tulsi Gowda Halakki, also known as Vruksha Maate (mother of trees), and Salumarada Thimmakka for their selfless contributions to the society.

On the other hand, Kerala's tableau, themed — "Nari Shakti and Folk Traditions of Women Empowerment" — displayed Kalaripayattu, a martial art with more than 2,000 years history, percussion and tribal traditions.

Here's a look at all the tableaux displaying 'Nari Shakti.'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×