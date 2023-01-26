In Photos: Tableaux Displaying 'Nari Shakti' During Republic Day Celebrations
Kerala's tableau was themed "Nari Shakti and Folk Traditions of Women Empowerment."
Tableaux and contingents of various States and Ministries depicted the theme 'Nari Shkati' during India's 74th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on Thursday, 26 January.
Karnataka's tableau celebrated Sulagitti Narasamma, a midwife, and environmentalists Tulsi Gowda Halakki, also known as Vruksha Maate (mother of trees), and Salumarada Thimmakka for their selfless contributions to the society.
On the other hand, Kerala's tableau, themed — "Nari Shakti and Folk Traditions of Women Empowerment" — displayed Kalaripayattu, a martial art with more than 2,000 years history, percussion and tribal traditions.
Here's a look at all the tableaux displaying 'Nari Shakti.'
