Karisma Kapoor to Preity Zinta: How Bollywood is Celebrating Christmas
Bollywood is celebrating Christmas 2022 in all its glory.
It's Christmas and Bollywood is celebrating in full swing. Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram to post a video of her Christmas celebration with twins Jai and Gia. She gave a tour of Christmas decoration at her home and penned a heartwarming message for her fans.
Karisma Kapoor shared an adorable photo of her and her dog. She is seen dressed in red, in tune with the festive occasion. "Christmas cookies and Coffee. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas filled with Peace, Joy and Positivity", the actor wrote on Instagram.
Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to share a video of his dog Joey curiously roaming around the Christmas tree. "Joey opening presents", he wrote.
Here's how other celebs are celebrating Christmas:
Topics: Varun Dhawan Preity Zinta Karisma Kapoor
