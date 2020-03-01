Preity Zinta Celebrates Fourth Wedding Anniversary with Gene

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account to share a sweet message for her husband Gene Goodenough on the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary. The two got married on 29 February 2016, and hence their actual anniversary date comes only once in four years.

The actor shared a picture of the two in the woods, “Happy Anniversary my darling. It’s been 4 years & it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon & back 🥰 #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting.”