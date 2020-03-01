Preity Zinta Celebrates Fourth Wedding Anniversary with Gene
Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account to share a sweet message for her husband Gene Goodenough on the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary. The two got married on 29 February 2016, and hence their actual anniversary date comes only once in four years.
The actor shared a picture of the two in the woods, “Happy Anniversary my darling. It’s been 4 years & it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon & back 🥰 #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting.”
The two got married in a secret ceremony in Los Angeles, US, with only close friends and family. Preity met Gene in Los Angeles, and the two dated for five years before tying the knot.
Recently, on Valentines Day, Preity wished Gene on Instagram, and shared a picture of her kissing him on the cheek.
Preity now shuffles her time between the US and India.
