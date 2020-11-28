Preity Zinta Celebrates 17 Years of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ With ‘Gyaan’
‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ was directed by Nikhil Advani.
On 28 November 2003, Nikhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho hit the big screens. Even 17 years later, the film is considered a cult classic with fans spread out across the world. Kal Ho Naa Ho stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan.
Reminscing the film and the memories from 17 years ago, Preity Zinta took to social media to share her thoughts.
Calling it a unique and memorable experience, she wrote: Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho today. A movie that made me laugh and cry in a heartbeat. An experience that went beyond words. This was probably one of my best written films. Thank you @karanjohar @nikkhiladvani @iamsrk, Saif, Jaya aunty and the entire cast n crew for making this film so memorable. So folks the only gyaan I can give you all is - Aaj apni zindagi puri tarah jee lo, kya pata kal ho naa ho #17YearsOfKalHoNaaHo #KHNH #KalHoNaaHo #Love #Friendship #Memories #Ting"
