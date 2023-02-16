ADVERTISEMENT
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor & Others Attend 'Shehzada' Screening
'Shehzada' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will hit the big screens on 17 February.
The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film, Shehzada, held a special screening of the film in Mumbai on 16 February. The film's lead actors attended the screening with their families. Besides, several Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Huma Qureshi, Arjun Kapoor, and Sharvari Wagh, among others, also attended the screening.
Here, take a look at the photos:
Topics: Shehzada Kriti Sanon Kartik Aaryan
