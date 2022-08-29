ADVERTISEMENT

'Koffee With Karan' Ep 9 Teaser: Kriti Sanon Reveals She Auditioned for SOTY 1

Kriti Sanon also quipped that Tiger Shroff 'flips too much'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Koffee With Karan' Ep 9 Teaser: Kriti Sanon Reveals She Auditioned for SOTY 1
i

The promo for the ninth episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 is here featuring the 'original Heropanti couple' Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff.

When asked if she was rejected for any roles prior to Heropanti, which marked her Bollywood debut, Sanon replied, "You know my first audition was actually for 'Student of the Year' 1." "Oops!" Johar responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar, was the debut film for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

When Johar asked Tiger Shroff what he envies about Ranveer Singh, he replied, "His wife (Deepika Padukone)," following that up with, "She's very talented."

On the show, Sanon also revealed that she wouldn't date Tiger because he 'flips a lot'. The episode is set to release on 1 September.

Also Read

5 Moments From ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ That Prove Kiara & Shahid Are BFF Goals

5 Moments From ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ That Prove Kiara & Shahid Are BFF Goals

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×