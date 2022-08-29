'Koffee With Karan' Ep 9 Teaser: Kriti Sanon Reveals She Auditioned for SOTY 1
Kriti Sanon also quipped that Tiger Shroff 'flips too much'.
The promo for the ninth episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 is here featuring the 'original Heropanti couple' Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff.
When asked if she was rejected for any roles prior to Heropanti, which marked her Bollywood debut, Sanon replied, "You know my first audition was actually for 'Student of the Year' 1." "Oops!" Johar responded.
Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar, was the debut film for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
When Johar asked Tiger Shroff what he envies about Ranveer Singh, he replied, "His wife (Deepika Padukone)," following that up with, "She's very talented."
On the show, Sanon also revealed that she wouldn't date Tiger because he 'flips a lot'. The episode is set to release on 1 September.
