ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' Gets a New Release Date

The initial release date for 'Shehzada' was 10 February.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' Gets a New Release Date
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Kartik Aaryan’s film Shehzada is all set to release on 17 February. The Bolyywod actor’s film was going to compete with Shah Rukh Khan’s mega-blockbuster Pathaan. Hence, the release of Rohit Dhawan-directorial film has been postponed by a week. The initial release date was 10 February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family entertainer is the remake of the Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in 2020. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar Allu Aravind Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, and others. Allu Arjun played the role of Bantu.

The masala entertainer film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Pathaan, on the other hand, is a huge success at the box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has raked in over 500 crore in five days.

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan Says He Was Paid Rs 20 Crore For 10 Days of Shoot During COVID

Kartik Aaryan Says He Was Paid Rs 20 Crore For 10 Days of Shoot During COVID

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Kartik Aaryan   Shehzada 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×