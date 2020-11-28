In Pics: J&K Votes for First Time Since Abrogation of Article 370

After the abrogation of Article 370 by the Central government on 5 August last year, the first phase of maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir was held amid high security and communication clampdown in some places on Saturday, 28 November.

Voting in the eight-phase elections to DDCs and bypolls of Panchayat began at 7 am amid multilayered security arrangements.

Most of the voters went to polling for the sake of 'development', knowing that the district body elections don't have a political mandate to do or undo things.