In Photos: BTS' Jung Kook, Morgan Freeman Star in 2022 FIFA WC Opening Ceremony

The stadium was also packed as the glitz and glamour of the ceremony caught all the limelight. Among the famous faces in the crowd was former England captain David Beckham, who has been working as an ambassador for Qatar 2022.

One of the most colourful elements of the show was an appearance by all former World Cup mascots, including South Africa's Zakumi and Footix from France 1998.

After the performances, His Highness The Amit, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani gave a speech.

"Welcome and good luck to all," he said in English. His speech was followed by loud cheers by the crowd.

Immediately after the opening ceremony started the first match of the tournament featuring hosts Qatar and Ecuador. The two teams are in Group A alongside Netherlands and Senegal.

The hosts thought started their campaign with a defeat, with Ecuador wining the match 2-0. Skipper Enner Valencia scored both goals, in the first half.