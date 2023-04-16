ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: AAP Leaders Detained Amid Protest Against Kejriwal's Questioning by CBI
Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh & other AAP leaders were detained by Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI office.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Arvind Kejriwal AAP
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×