Yeh Jo India Hai Na | Muzaffarnagar Slapping: Spreading Hate, 1 School at a Time

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan we live in denial about hate. For some, a teacher named Tripta Tyagi ordering a Muslim child to be slapped by his classmates in a school in Muzaffarnagar is not hate.

They may say that Chetan Singh’s murder spree on a train was also not hate. And multiple videos calling for the economic boycott of Muslims are also not hate.

Some even insist that none of these men and women have given hate speeches.