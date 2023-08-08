Mumbai Train Shooting a 'Hate Crime', RPF Jawan Not Mentally Ill: Railway Police

A week after he allegedly shot dead four people on board the Jaipur Mumbai Superfast Express on 31 July, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh was charged under four additional sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including those for promoting enmity on grounds of religion.

Confirming that the incident is a “hate crime,” a senior officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday, 8 August told The Quint that it has invoked additional IPC sections including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence).

The section was added based on at least 15 videos shot by passengers, the GRP submitted before a local court on Monday, Hindustan Times reported.

A purported video from the train, allegedly shot minutes after the incident, had surfaced online in which Singh can be seen saying, “If you want to live in India, vote only for Modi, Yogi.”