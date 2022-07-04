Manesar: 'Keep Weapons, Boycott Muslim Traders,' Roar Hindu Panchayat Speakers

A panchayat allegedly representing “all Hindu communities” in Haryana's Manesar, barely 50 km away from Delhi, has called for the 'economic boycott' of Muslims in the area. The speakers called on people to "not buy anything" from Muslim-owned shops and businesses.

Under the banner of 'Samast Hindu Samaj', the event held on Sunday, 3 July, saw at least 200 people in attendance.

Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar, Dharmendra Manesar of Gau Raksha Dal – a cow vigilante group, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad General Secretary of Manesar unit Devendra Singh, were among those present at the meeting.