Manipal Student Confronts Professor for 'Terrorist' Remark, Teacher Suspended

An unsatisfactory apology? In the same video, the professor can be heard trying to calm down the student by offering an apology and saying, "You are just like [my] son". To which the student retorted, "Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?"

The incident happened on Friday, 25 November, reported NDTV.

However, the institute took action against the professor only after the purported video went viral.

Damage control: In a statement released on Monday, the institute said that it has "already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over. We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behavior and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy."