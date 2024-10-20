Why Many Indians Love a Trump or Netanyahu, Despite Contradictions and History

This is not to suggest that the Democrats are any better or worse, but just that ideologically they are inclusive of diversities. Their purported ‘fairness’ in dealing with the hyphenated Indo-Pak realm will always fall short of the language that Indians would ideally like to hear, but that is an issue of semantics only.

The Democrats are inherently given to multilateralism and ‘allies’ (as opposed to Trump’s fickleness that would like to dismantle the UN or NATO) and they will be given to painfully long discussions and deliberations on any topic – but history is instructive that the likes of Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu or any other ‘strongman’ who is seemingly hard on communities and ethnicities that many dislike, can jeopardise the safety and security for all (in their own countries), far worse than the likes of any Democrat (or its ideological equivalent in Israel i.e., the Labour Party) can ever destroy or mismanage.

It is about a relative choice.

(The author is a Former Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)