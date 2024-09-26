Lebanon's Painful History and Israel's War Aims With Hezbollah

According to the New York Times, “Israel has waged one of the most intense air raids in modern warfare” that has led large parts of southern Lebanon in ruins and compelled tens of thousands of people to flee.

Israeli strikes rarely distinguish between civilian and military targets, as in Gaza, and their assumption is that the local populace is complicit in Hezbollah's activities and the outfit's leaders often reside in civilian areas and store their armaments there. So, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) conduct strikes even if scores of non-combatants are casualties.

Hezbollah has struck back at Israel by launching rockets. Some of them have got through the Iron Dome defences and landed in Israeli towns and cities. Casualties are not known, though some injuries to people have been reported.