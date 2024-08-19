Kamala Harris, Usha Vance and the Limits of Identity Politics

I moved to the US as a student eight years ago, a few weeks before Trump became president in November 2016. If you'd told me then that by 2024 I would see an election with desi women on both sides of the ballot, I would have laughed in your face.

Regardless of how the US election goes in November, one outcome is guaranteed — there will be an Indian-American woman in the top echelons of power, either as Commander-in-Chief or Second Lady. Between Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, and Usha Vance, Republican vice-presidential (VP) nominee JD Vance’s spouse, desi women are on both sides of the ticket. That a demographic only comprising 1.5 percent of the US population is taking up such space is even more remarkable.