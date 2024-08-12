'Kamala Ke Saath': Indian Americans Press Into Action To Support Harris Campaign

Similarly, North Carolina resident Sonal Singh, who came to the US from Uttar Pradesh in 1999, says that Harris' candidature has not only inspired him to become a volunteer in the campaign but his children as well.

"While I was involved in promoting the Democratic Party in the 2020 election as well, this time, with Harris on the ticket, my daughter has becoming involved in phonebanking – which helps with recruiting volunteers for the campaign, and my son has applied to become an official part of Harris' team," he says.

The Indian-origin product manager adds that while the desi community can take great pride in one of their own being up for the top job, the opportunity is particularly an emotional one for women of mixed ethnicity.

"There are two women in my extended family who are of a similar heritage as Kamala Harris – they are black Indians. So for people like them, it is particularly exciting," Singh tells The Quint.

However, overwhelming support for Harris among Indians is not just owing to her ethnicity. While that undeniably does play a role, Indians are batting for her because of the policies that she endorses.

"Mrs Harris believes in the ideals that I, too, stand by – such as unity and bestowing honour on people of all cultures and ethnicities," says Texas resident Geeta Das, who has been conducting postcard parties and raising issues in her neighbouthood that she believes are pivotal in this year's election.