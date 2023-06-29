Three Revival Packages for BSNL: End of the Road for Minimum Government?

Acting by the adage ‘government has no business to be in business’, the Modi Government adopted strategic disinvestment as a principal policy in 2015. It was also perfectly in line with the mantra of ‘minimum government maximum governance’, eloquently articulated by the Prime Minister himself repeatedly.

BSNL is in the business of providing telecom services. BSNL has only a small share and its quality of services is nothing to write home about. It has also been bleeding out for long, almost always being one of the top loss-making public sector enterprises. It has been, like Air India, a perfect candidate for government to exit from – by privatising or shutting down.