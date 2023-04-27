Thinking Beyond Boards: Students' Education Mustn’t Remain Restricted to Exams

It's not like adults don’t understand this problem, but most cannot envision an alternative. I recently told a parent who expressed concern about his child’s declining grades how he should be glad about the progress his child was making in other areas. She had integrated very well with her class and overcome her shyness, she had started reading for pleasure and liked to talk to me about books, she was also was taking an active interest in playing football which is rare among girls. His reply was, “All that is okay, but what about her grades?” It was clear where his priorities lay.

A fellow teacher opined, “We understand the system (of examinations) is rather oppressive, but what alternatives do we have? The way to a good life is through a good college. And to get into a good college you need good grades”. "We need to be practical” another child’s mother who is a teacher herself, quipped in. “It’s for their own good, they will realise this more sooner than later,” she said.

Where is the child in all of these considerations? Isn’t the child supposed to be at the centre?

Then there is another set of arguments along the lines of “The system works because it makes the kids ready for real life”. Which real life challenges are these exams preparing our children for? Recently, a survey conducted by NCERT among four lakh Indian school students revealed that 80% of school students suffer from anxiety due to exams and results.