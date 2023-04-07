How Toxic Positivity Adds to the Mental Health Crisis Among Indian Students

The deep-seated structural issues represented by the agony of Indian students are drowned in a discourse of positivity that considers attitudinal changes to be sufficient for improving mental health. Instead of focusing on systemic injustices, policymakers are more interested in treating students as “human capital,” as a set of personal investments that can be optimised to yield profitable returns.

In this utilitarian calculus of self-aggrandisement, the mental health problems of students are treated as “disturbances” that have to be ejected in order to ensure the viable reproduction of human capital. This takes place through the ideological propagation of “motivational” and “aspirational” attitudes in the affective atmosphere of student life. These orientations rationalise high takes of standardised exams as mere “obstacles” that have to be resolutely overcome to access the promised “future” of paychecks, commodities, luxury, etc.

Through the identification of education with a normative vision of individual security, the discourse of positivity is able to produce a “good,” “responsible,” and “mature” student who learns to sacrifice present-day gratification for a higher goal. A telling example of this narrative is provided by the Happiness Curriculum (HC) and the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (ECM) started by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. While the former focuses on mindfulness and moral values to relax students, the latter highlights the “success stories” of business personalities to convince them that they can do anything.