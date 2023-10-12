The Emergence of the Northeast as India's Cancer Capital

In the midst of Northeast India's breath-taking landscapes and rich cultural diversity lies a silent epidemic that looms over the region's well-being - an escalating surge in cancer cases.

The ICMR-NCDIR report titled "Profile of Cancer and Health Indicators in Northeast India" revealed that new cancer cases in the Northeast Region (NER) are projected to rise to 57,131 by 2025, up from 50,317 in 2020.

This crisis is an intricate web of lifestyle choices and profound deficiencies in our healthcare infrastructure, demanding urgent attention and unwavering action.