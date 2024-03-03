The 1967 Elections Heralded the End of Congress' Monopoly Over Political Power

If someone had suggested in March 1967 that the beginning of the end of the Congress party as the dominant political force of India had started, they would have been dismissed as a crackpot. In hindsight, it is clear that the general elections held in February 1967 not only heralded the end of its almost complete monopoly over power but also unleashed forces that would eventually lead to the electoral routs of 2014 and 2019.

When Indira Gandhi managed to retain power as prime minister with a sharply reduced majority, political analysts were shocked. Today, when there are opinion polls like the one conducted by C Voter indicating that her grandson Rahul Gandhi is poised to “lead” the Congress to a third consecutive electoral rout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political analysts just shrug and move on.

So what really happened in February 1967?