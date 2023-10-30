Telugu Desam Party Bows Out of Telangana Race: Will Jana Sena Benefit?

The visible reason for the TDP not contesting in Telangana is definitely Naidu’s inability to extricate himself and his party men from the three cases he is fighting. However, political pundits and Naidu’s former colleagues who are now with the Congress augur there is more than what meets the eye.

“We do not want to trouble other parties. That is another reason,” the senior TDP leader told TQ as part of the conversation. While the Jana Sena Party is certainly going to be the obvious beneficiary of Naidu’s retreat, many see this move of retreating as conceding space to Jana Sena, the NDA ally and Pawan Kalyan, the BJP’s confidant.

“Pawan Kalyan is a highly acceptable icon among the Kammas. For the Kammas and Kapus who have been treated below par when compared to the Reddys, Jana Sena Party is the alternative they are looking for,” said Dr Pulla Rao, Columnist and Activist who has keenly followed the evolution of the smaller parties in the Telugu-speaking states.

With Jana Sena expected to contest about 10-12 seats, Pawan Kalyan will look to corner the OBC seats as well with the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi sacrificing many OBC seats for the Reddys. Pawan Kalyan is a Munnuru Kapu, an influential backward class sect that accounts for an effective 6% population among the other 18 classified OBCs in the state. Jana Sena’s impressive performance in the Telangana election could mean a greater possibility of a hung assembly. The two parties would have to poll more than 15% of votes together to upset the Congress and the BRS relegating Telangana to a hung house.

It is important to recollect that BL Santhosh, the National General Secretary of the BJP mentioned to his party cadre during a closed-door address that he foresees an unclear majority in the upcoming elections.