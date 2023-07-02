Is There Any Constitutional Backing To Tamil Nadu Governor's 'Misadventure'?

Patrick John Burrows was peeved beyond measure. The man who had caused him so much grief was none other than the last premiere of united Bengal, Huseyn Mohammed Suhrawardy, who thereafter went on to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Governor Burrows was convinced of the complicity of his premier in the Great Calcutta Killings that started on 16 August 1946, which bled the city. Jinnah had announced a nationwide agitation programme to take Direct Action to demand Pakistan.

Suhrawardy wanted to show his boss that he was an excellent and trustworthy mobiliser. Already he had set the stage by packing the Calcutta Police with Pathans from the North West.

On that day, post the Maidan rally of the Muslim league where provocative speeches were made, the City was in flames with a systematic targeting of Hindu shops and houses. It is only when the marwari traders of Central Calcutta organised themselves and funded the Punjabi war veterans, who, on being armed, retaliated, that finally the Premier came running to his Governor for help. Burrows acted swiftly.

He insisted that Suhrawardy issue an immediate message of peace along with the congress leaders and that the army was called dead to restore calm. Within days, the province was placed under Viceroy‘s rule.

Right from the British times, the Governor has played a central role in the governance of provinces.