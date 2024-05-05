Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for Hindustan Times, Karan Thapar questions the response of the country's media and its citizens to some of the recent speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. He said that in the 1950s-60's, it was assumed that whatever the prime minister said, it was bound to be correct but now we have come a long way from that period when the country's PM was superior to other politicians. He adds that the media's response (or the lack of it) has left him "surprised."