Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for The Indian Express, P Chidamabaram writes that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February did not spell out the government’s policies that will address concerns such as

slowing growth rate,

poverty and inequality,

stagnant investment,

widespread unemployment,

neglect of welfare,

depreciation of the rupee, and

the huge gaps between the demand and supply of infrastructure and essential services.

And this is despite the Chief Economic Advisor advising "caution, not pessimism" in the Economic Survey released the day before.