Rahul Gandhi Blocked: Disallowing Debate on National Security Hurts Democracy

Lok Sabha proceedings continue to be disrupted for the third day consecutively over Speaker Om Birla’s ruling that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi cannot quote from an unpublished book of former Army Chief (retd) General MM Naravane.

Disruptions are not new to either House of Parliament, nor are the verbal clashes between the treasury and the Opposition benches. Even disagreements with the Chair are not a new phenomenon in our parliamentary functioning.

What is, however, surprising, is the lightning speed with which the Lok Sabha Speaker disallowed none less than the Leader of the Opposition from raising a matter.