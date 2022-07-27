India Top Country of Origin for Immigrant Founders of US Unicorns: Study

Stuart Anderson, the author of the study and NFAP's executive director said that "the research shows the importance of immigrants in cutting-edge companies and the US economy at a time when US immigration policies have pushed talent to other countries."

The study goes on to show the key role of immigrants behind the rise of American billion-dollar startups.

It argues that without immigrants and their contributions, there would be fewer than half as many unicorns in the country.

There were 91 unicorn companies in the United States as of 1 October 2018. Around 55 percent of them (50 companies) had an immigrant founder.