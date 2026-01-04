Operation Sindoor and the Unfinished Business of Defence Reforms

The Tejas crash, however, at the Dubai air show on 21 November 2025, which resulted in the tragic loss of life of the pilot, raised many questions. The accident is under investigation and the court of inquiry will take its time deliberating on the reasons and remedial measures.

The focus of HAL to showcase the aircraft with the underlying motive to market a product with overcommitted deliveries and no accountability for delays is questionable. There is no denying the fact that the indigenous design and development capability of the aerospace ecosystem has matured over the years, resulting in the production of Tejas Mk 1 by HAL.

The aircraft has had a stellar flight safety record with only one accident before this. The acutely depleting fighter aircraft inventory of the IAF has also been plagued by HAL’s inability to meet the delivery timelines.

Repeated failures of delivery schedules does little to repose faith in HAL. While delays in the delivery of GE F404 engines is cited as being responsible for the same, the integration of the indigenous radar, air-to-air missiles and the electronic warfare suite is yet to fructify.