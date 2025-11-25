Why Taliban Minister is Pushing Chabahar as Afghan Trade Lifeline in India

The ongoing visit of acting Taliban Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, to India has raised eyebrows across the world. But it isn't actually surprising. This is the second high-profile visit of a Taliban official to India within a short span of time. In October, the acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi had paid an official visit to India, becoming the first Taliban Minister to visit the country.

Azizi's visit comes against worsening Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. The two neighbouring countries have been embroiled in conflict for a number of months now, but with renewed intensity since Muttaqi's India visit. As Muttaqi was meeting officials in Delhi, Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghanistan, accusing it of harbouring the Tehreek e Taliban, which has launched a war on Pakistan for establishment of sharia law.

Afghanistan has refuted the allegations and launched a counter-attack. The conflict quickly escalated, and two rounds of negotiations in Istanbul have not yielded any result. Just days ago, the Pakistan Army killed 38 TTP fighters near the Afghan border. On its part, Afghanistan has asked Pakistan to not allow what it alleges are US drone strikes from Pakistan's territory. Pakistan says it is unable of halting such strikes.