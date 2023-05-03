'Pawar Dynamic': In Sharad vs Ajit, Vote Bank, Family Man, Unity Take the Lead

When it comes to Sharad Pawar, nothing is done, until it is done and dusted, locked up in a box forever to be on the safer and surer side as far as his opponents go. For he is the master of all Machiavellis of the world and his moves on the Indian political chessboard could defeat every last one of our very own Chanakyas.

So, when he resigned from the post of president of his own party, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the morning, and rather reluctantly agreed to reconsider the decision by evening, it was clear that once again he had put everyone who thought he was past his prime and must step aside, in their places. In fact, not to mince words about it, he put his nephew Ajit Pawar, the biggest rebel in the party and family, firmly in his place.