Fact-Check: Photo of Supriya Sule Sitting on Maharashtra CM's Chair is Doctored

A doctored photo showing Nationalist Congress Party leader and Member of Parliament from Baramati, Supriya Sule, sitting on the Maharashtra Chief Minister's chair has gone viral to mock the leader.

The claim comes shortly after leaders of the NCP had shared a photograph Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sitting in a chair meant for his father. Shrikant had, however, claimed that the photograph was taken at their residence.

But Sule's photograph was a morphed one.

The photograph of former cabinet minister Rajesh Tope sitting inside the Maharashtra Assembly was morphed with a photograph of Sule. We found that the same photograph was also shared in 2021 by adding the photograph of Congress leader Nana Patole.