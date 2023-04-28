ADVERTISEMENT

SC Rejects Plea To Transfer Shiv Sena Assets From Thackeray to Shinde Faction

"Who are you? What is your locus," the Supreme Court bench asked and then said, "Dismissed."

The Supreme Court on Friday, 28 April, dismissed a plea seeking transfer of all party assets of the Shiv Sena being held by the Uddhav Thackeray faction to the group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported news agency PTI.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha questioned the locus of petitioner Ashish Giri. "Who are you? What is your locus?" the bench asked and then said, "Dismissed." 

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

