3 Birds With 1 Stone: Sharad Pawar's Resignation a Fresh Political Masterstroke?

The fact that "Sharad Pawar does not take decisions emotionally or sentimentally," is something one often hears political pundits and observers say for the veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief.

Yet, emotions and sentiments were driving the NCP's and Sharad Pawar's politics in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 2 May. In an unexpected announcement that sent shockwaves nationally, Sharad Pawar expressed his desire to step down as the party chief to "pave way for the new generation."