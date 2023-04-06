Sarus Not the Only One. This Kashmiri Woman’s Barn Owl Rescue Is Stealing Hearts

For years, Aaliya Mir has become the face of wildlife rescue operations in Kashmir. Her encounters with snakes, leopards, and porcupines which are increasingly found straying into the residential areas in Kashmir—in the backdrop of climate change and deforestation—have already turned her into a well-known figure.

But there’s another dimension to her swashbuckling career: She is the only woman wildlife rescuer in the region where conservative mores still hold some sway at the societal level. Her job, therefore, is significant in ways more than one. “If you know you are on the right path, then nobody can stop you,” she says. “It is my family that’s the key pillar of my support.”

Recently, the J&K government also conferred upon her the Wildlife Conservation Award, a much-needed recognition.

Wildlife SOS came to Kashmir in 2007, following reports of increasing human-animal confrontation. As newspapers reported more cases of people being mauled by the leopards and Black Bears, the organisation embarked on a large-scale assessment program to decipher the reasons behind the frequent, life-threatening encounters in J&K as well as map out the areas that saw most of these incidents.

To formalise its mandate, the group also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the J&K Wildlife Department, that outlined its remit as well as its responsibilities in the former state.