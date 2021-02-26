The ‘Rabbit Girl’ of Pahalgam is Her Nomadic Family’s Only Hope

You can find her standing on the snow, holding a little white rabbit with black patches – she’s Rubeena, the ‘Rabbit Girl’ of Pahalgam in Kashmir.

For her family of eight - an ailing father, mother and five other siblings - this 10-year-old and her rabbit is the only hope of earning two square meals a day.

It’s only when the tourists visiting Pahalgam pose with her rabbit that Rubeena can earn some money, the family’s only source of income.