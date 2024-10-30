RSS Mathura Meeting: Have the Daggers Been Withdrawn?

The Lok Sabha results, however, demonstrated that the RSS and its network of swayamsevaks had showcased their capacities in their absence, at least in the key state of Uttar Pradesh where the BJP’s performance fell to an unforeseen mark – 33. It was, thus, evident that the BJP still “needed the RSS” in certain circumstances in the future, especially during elections, as was evident from the verdict in Haryana.

The first sign that all talk of the BJP taking a step out of the umbrella-like presence of the RSS had come to a naught was when news came that the BJP attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (RSS coordination meeting in which each of the 32 top affiliates participated) in Palakkad, Kerala. In fact, there could not have been more weighty representation at the three-day affair from 31 August to 2 September, than the two who turned up to make a presentation and listen to other affiliates: Nadda and General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santosh.

Significantly, Hosabale, while declaring that all was well between the Sangh and the BJP, left no doubt that the RSS leaders had comprehended the full import of Nadda’s interview. Not just making the first direct reference to the May statement, the person holding the senior-most executive position also said that the RSS brass had “understood the spirit of Nadda’s statement... What Nadda meant was that BJP should not depend on RSS to contest elections. Our brother may have said this, but we didn’t feel anything. I had lunch at (Nadda’s) home after that. There is no tension. If something happens within the organisation, we know how to fix it.”