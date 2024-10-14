Does Mohan Bhagwat's Dussehra Speech Indicate a BJP-RSS 'Truce'?

But, the 'Deep State' typically comprises those very forces that are firmly in the control of the government, of Modi specifically, and have come under attack in the course of their operations outside, for instance in Canada and the United States.

In recent weeks, especially since the dramatic ouster of Sheikh Hasina from power in Bangladesh, the Sangh Parivar’s obsession with Hindu protectionism has been taken to a new level. From the time the Citizenship Amendment Act was proposed and legislated, the Sangh Parivar has given voice to legislatively protecting Hindus in other countries within the Indian subcontinent. The events in Bangladesh, especially attacks on religious minorities, particularly Hindus, provided Modi (backed by Bhagwat) and the rest of the fraternity the opportunity to become the self-proclaimed leaders of Hindus outside the country as part of the Hindu Rashtra.

But Bhagwat trod lightly on this perilous territory by appreciatively endorsing how “the Hindu community there got organised and came out of their homes to defend themselves, hence some defence could be ensured.” There is a grave risk to India or organisations like the RSS calling upon Hindus in Bangladesh or other countries to unite and collectively face threats.

The Indian government and the RSS, including all its affiliates, should never lose sight of the precarious position of religious minorities in India, especially the Muslims. By endorsing the protest of Hindus in Bangladesh, Bhagwat and even the Indian government have shut avenues for themselves to protest, if similar calls are given for Muslims to unite, whenever they are victims of targeted attacks or when hate speeches are delivered.