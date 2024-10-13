Haryana is One Election Where Modi Can Hardly Claim to Have Won Off His Own Bat

There is also the question of what the Haryana victory will do to the delicate power equation between the RSS and Modi. It was not so long ago, in the middle of the Lok Sabha polls, that the BJP president J P Nadda, obviously greenlighted by his boss, had dramatically declared that the party was now capable enough not to depend on its ideological mentor. On the other hand, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has repeatedly warned that no leader should consider himself a god, which is seen as a thinly veiled jibe at Modi’s infamous statement of being “a non-biological being destined on a divine mission”.

Nevertheless, it will not be easy with the RSS having proved a point in Haryana and a leader pathologically inclined to hold all reins of power, with the spotlight entirely on him. Many senior party leaders would like the Sangh to cut Modi and Amit Shah to size, and Haryana does strengthen their case. However, the Prime Minister is a politician who rarely concedes ground, fearing that any attempt to do so will be seen as a sign of weakness.

As for the Opposition, the BJP’s ability to fight anti-incumbency, as so resoundingly demonstrated in Haryana, is a warning not to underestimate the saffron camp, which has shown uncanny survival instincts in hostile political weather. It has to demonstrate more acumen, adaptability and innovation to get the better of an opponent, which is so difficult to vanquish not so much because of its ideological appeal but its insatiable appetite for power, as well as its capacity to cling on to it.

(The writer is a Delhi-based senior journalist and the author of ‘Behenji: A Political Biography of Mayawati’. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)