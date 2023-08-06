Rajasthan Honour of Dead Body Bill: The Moral, Constitutional & Legal Questions

While grief may be the emotion which informs the carrying out of death rituals, it is not the only emotion that accompanies death. Anger is a powerful emotion that also, on occasion, accompanies death. In Hindu mythology, when Sati, unable to bear the humiliation of her father’s mistreatment of Shiva, throws herself into the fire, Shiva’s incandescent rage knows no bounds.

Using her half burnt body, Shiva performs the tandava (dance of destruction) threatening to put an end to all of creation itself until Vishnu stops him. Similarly, the funerals of Irish Republican Army militants during “the Troubles” in Northern Ireland routinely saw large turnouts by crowds protesting continued British rule resulting sometimes in mass violence.

If the origin of grief over the dead is love, then perhaps the origin of the anger is injustice. When families refuse to bury or burn their loved ones, the anger over injustice that caused the death perhaps overwhelms their need to give their loved ones a respectful departure.

It is this fundamental aspect perhaps that the Rajasthan government has missed in framing the Bill. Far from addressing the underlying injustice, the Bill only gives the state power to compound the misery of the families by denying them their right to bury their loved ones as per their wishes.