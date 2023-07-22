What is the Honour of Dead Body Bill, 2023, Passed by Rajasthan Assembly?

In a first of its kind, the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday, 20 July passed The Rajasthan Honour of Dead Body Bill, 2023, prohibiting protests by relatives of deceased persons, sitting with dead bodies on roads or public places. The Bill states that such acts will become an offence, punishable with imprisonment of up to five years.

The Bill also seeks to ensure that every dead person has the right to last rites with dignity. This comes at a time when there is a significant rise in the number of cases of protests by family members with dead bodies.

But, wait. What exactly does the Bill state and why was there a need to bring it in? The Quint explains.