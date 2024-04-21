No Job Is Bulletproof, yet Why Are India’s Youth Ready To Work in War Zones?

Before Israel, many of them had willingly gone to help Russia and Ukraine fight their respective wars. Bizarrely, a Russian official had told this writer that innumerable Indians had reached out to their offices in Moscow to enquire about how they can join their Army.

This bewildered writer asked this official, "Why should the Indians fight for Russians?” His reply was succinct. “For money as we pay very well." According to him, it was about Rs 2 lakhs per month, and depending on the kind of operation they are involved in, they get more incentives and allowances.” Besides, after finishing the contract, the Indian mercenaries also get loans for setting up businesses as well as offer of residency. "How can a youth or his family ignore such a job offer,” said an Indian MEA official who did not want to be named.

Besides, Indians find nothing really wrong with fighting for Russians and Ukrainians or vice versa.

"It’s possible that many of those who prefer to join the Russian Army may be Agniveer aspirants and they could even be descendants of those who fought alongside the British in the First or the Second World War. Why should they find anything wrong fighting alongside the Russians, Ukrainians, or even Israelis? Neither of these countries have been declared as enemies of India,” explained a government official.

“As long as they do not join those that are perceived as India’s enemy like Pakistanis or Taliban, nothing really objectionable with that. I am confident that even their parents would not allow them to make money fighting for the enemy."

Since the exposure of Indians to the Russian Army, a few have returned, but many reportedly continue.