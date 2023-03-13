Raids, Arrests: Sisodia & Now Lalu, BJP Caps Opposition Persecution Before 2024

Worse still, corrupt BJP politicians are always exempt from the attention of the central authorities. This is widely accepted as a political reality, not least by BJP leaders themselves.

Recently, the BJP’s Harshvardhan Patil had quipped that he was getting “sound sleep” in the saffron party as there were “no inquiries” conducted against him or his colleagues. Sanjay Patil, a BJP Lok Sabha member from Sangli in Maharashtra, last Sunday openly declared that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will not come after him as he is a BJP MP.

Such remarks acknowledge the basic thrust of the government’s instrumentalisation of agencies tasked with investigating financial wrongdoing. Whether it is the now famous ED, the general Income Tax Department, or the shadowy Revenue Intelligence, investigative agencies routinely raid the premises of politicians to gain political benefits for the ruling party.