AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Arrested by ED a Day Before Bail Hearing
Sisodia is already in prison in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, who is currently in prison in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, 9 March, a day before his bail hearing in a Central Bureau of Investigation court.
The ED arrested the former deputy chief minister of Delhi after questioning him for two days regarding the excise policy case, NDTV reported.
This comes as a further blow to the embattled leader, who has been attempting to secure bail in a CBI court over the last few days.
Sisodia is also likely to be produced by the ED in court tomorrow, on the same day that his bail hearing will be taken up.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at central agencies, alleging that the ED and the CBI wanted to keep Sisodia behind bars by creating "fake cases" against him.
"Manish was first arrested by the CBI. The CBI did not find any evidence, no money was found in the raid. There is a bail hearing tomorrow. Manish would have been released tomorrow. So today ED arrested him. They have only one aim - to keep Manish inside at all cost by creating new fake cases every day. The people are watching. The people will answer," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
