Manish Sisodia: Court Reserves Verdict In ED Remand Case, Adjourns Bail Hearing

A Delhi Court on Friday, 10 March, reserved its verdict regarding Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody remand, in the Delhi excise policy case.

The court, which was also supposed to hear his bail petition on Friday, listed it for 21 March due to "lack of time."

The Enforcement Directorate, which arrested Sisodia on 9 March, had sought his 10-day custody.

During the hearing on Friday, Sisodia's lawyer slammed the central agency for for considering arrest as a right without going through the due process of law.

"It has become a fashion these days that the agencies take arrests as a right. It's time for the courts to come down heavily on this sense of entitlement,"his lawyer Dayan Krishna said in the special court.