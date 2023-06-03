Rahul Gandhi in US: Affirmative and Astute; His Message to Modi Fans, With Love

Three weeks before Modi’s state visit to Washington, Gandhi has managed to stir the beehive, talking to audiences about issues that are bound to make official hair stand on end. While he criticised the Modi government, he pointedly stayed away from "pre-judging” Modi’s upcoming visit on 22 June and avoided needless controversy.

The Congress leader expounded on the religious polarisation in India, the politics of hate, the high unemployment, the concentration of wealth with a few chosen business houses, the weakening of press freedom, and the use of government agencies against opposition politicians. He said Muslims and other minorities were under attack and the country had moved away from the vision of Mahatma Gandhi.

He called the current situation an "aberration” and said the foundations of democracy in India remained strong. Protections exist even if the institutions are under tremendous pressure and people are afraid. Independence and neutrality can return with a different party in power, he said, implying that India had not changed forever as many feared. And he made it a point to say the struggle was India’s own, one that opposition parties will fight themselves with no interference or help from outside powers.